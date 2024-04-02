Welch Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Flowserve by 682.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FLS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.29. 1,302,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,084. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

