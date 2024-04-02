Welch Group LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE:FBIN traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.