Welch Group LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE ACA traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 241,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $89.07.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.