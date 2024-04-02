Welch Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
Devon Energy stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,024,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,753. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38.
Devon Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.
Devon Energy Profile
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
