Welch Group LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.30. 3,201,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,004. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $362.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

