Welch Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,363 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EXPE traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.69. 2,192,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.38. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

