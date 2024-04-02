Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.41. 2,199,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,097. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,132.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,396. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after acquiring an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wayfair by 3,978.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 297,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

