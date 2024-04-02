Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.70 Per Share

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.70 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45.

Watsco has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watsco to earn $16.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 0.4 %

WSO stock opened at $433.82 on Tuesday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $298.79 and a twelve month high of $441.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Watsco

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.