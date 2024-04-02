Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up about 1.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Waters worth $74,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Waters by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95,577 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waters by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,112 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Waters by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 13,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

NYSE:WAT traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.69. 278,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,324. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $363.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.76.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

