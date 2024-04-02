Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.04.

DIS stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.97. 13,007,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,498,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

