Vow (VOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $187.28 Million

Vow (VOW) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Vow has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges. Vow has a total market capitalization of $187.28 million and $1.20 million worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

