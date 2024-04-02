Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Up 3.7%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Vitru Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Vitru alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vitru by 223.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vitru by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vitru by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.