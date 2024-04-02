Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.32. Village Super Market has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $575.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

About Village Super Market

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Village Super Market by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Village Super Market by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Village Super Market by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Village Super Market by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Village Super Market by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

