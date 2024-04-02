Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Holdings Cut by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

