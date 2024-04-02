VersaBank (VBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 30th

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
VersaBank Stock Down 1.7 %
VBNK opened at C$14.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$365.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of C$8.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.86.
About VersaBank
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VersaBank
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.