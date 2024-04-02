Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 43,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Barclays upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,002,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.