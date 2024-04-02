Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.64.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.49 million. Analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
