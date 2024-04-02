Veracity Capital LLC Sells 6,183 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 373,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.