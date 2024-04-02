Veracity Capital LLC Sells 332 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.89. 23,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,338. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

