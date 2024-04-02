Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS EFG traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,303 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

