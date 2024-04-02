Veracity Capital LLC Sells 144 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,912. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average is $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $298.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

