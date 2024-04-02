Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,017 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $772,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EZU traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,154 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

