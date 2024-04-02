Veracity Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ball by 146.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,730,000 after purchasing an additional 874,325 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Down 1.8 %

Ball stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 174,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BALL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ball

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.