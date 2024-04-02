Veracity Capital LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 194,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. 4,885,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,404,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

