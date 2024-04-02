Veracity Capital LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $43.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $993.31. 1,229,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,697,343. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $857.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.63. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.