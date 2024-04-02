Veracity Capital LLC Has $356,000 Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 368,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 174,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 80,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance
RLY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,449. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $28.36.
About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF
The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
- What are earnings reports?
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.