Veracity Capital LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.89. 349,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.