Veracity Capital LLC Grows Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.0 %

RTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.77. The stock had a trading volume of 875,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

