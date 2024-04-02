Veracity Capital LLC Buys 784 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,718. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.