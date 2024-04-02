Veracity Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,607 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Target by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

Target stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.80. 503,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.50. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

