Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $9.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $790.86. 76,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $851.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.20. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

