Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $60.16 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $60.16 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02233885 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,174,175.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

