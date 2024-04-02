Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $42.86 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $42.86 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00027138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,574,345,201 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

