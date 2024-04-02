Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $476.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,720. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $381.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

