Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $379,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.93. 4,792,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.64 and its 200-day moving average is $431.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $381.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.