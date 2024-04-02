Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 514,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 581,202 shares.The stock last traded at $187.78 and had previously closed at $190.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,957,000 after purchasing an additional 907,771 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

