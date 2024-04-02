Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.91. 425,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

