Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VB opened at $226.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

