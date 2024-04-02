Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $25,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after acquiring an additional 821,174 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

