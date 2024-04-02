Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,095 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,042. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.