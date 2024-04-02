Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Boosted by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,321. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.