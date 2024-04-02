Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,099. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $184.13 and a 12-month high of $241.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.26 and its 200 day moving average is $215.46.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.