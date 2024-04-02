Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Boosted by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,225. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

