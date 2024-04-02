Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $519.49. 418,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,929. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.37. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.