Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VHT stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.54. The company had a trading volume of 98,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,227. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

