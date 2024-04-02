Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.00. 7,949,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,079,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $123 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

