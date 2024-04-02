VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $222.38 and last traded at $222.98. Approximately 2,602,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,850,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.94.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.37.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

