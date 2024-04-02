VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAP. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1,311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 210,045 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,951,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,401,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,756,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HAP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. 3,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $135.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

About VanEck Natural Resources ETF

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

