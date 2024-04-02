Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.33

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.33 and last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 206525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.
Separately, Cormark upgraded Valeura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
