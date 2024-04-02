Vale (NYSE:VALE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.97. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

